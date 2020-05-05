Versed

Guards Up

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

At Versed

This mineral SPF 35 with lightweight moisture provides invisible, three-way protection against the elements—environmental pollution, electronic pollution (like screen time), and of course, the sun. Its creamy texture has a natural finish—not too dewy, not too matte—and never leaves a white cast on any skin tone. The non-nano zinc oxide (the safest SPF active available for our bodies and our oceans) works at the skin’s surface to physically prevent UVA and UVB rays from penetrating your skin. All the while, antioxidants fight off environmental and blue light damage for 360 protection and all the anti-aging benefits that come along with it. It’s broad-spectrum sun protection for your everyday life. Yes, every day—rain or shine, outdoors and in.