Esmee

Gua Sha Facial Tool Set By Esmee 2 In 1 Premium Massage Therapy Tools Jade And Rose Quartz Guasha Face Massage Tool Anti-aging Beauty Therapy For Skin Rejuvenation Face Scraping Tools (heart Shape)

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

WHAT IT IS. Guasha as a skincare therapy has been used in ancient China for centuries. It is believed that Gua Sha scraping releases unhealthy bodily matter like sore, tired, stiff or injured muscle areas and stimulates new oxygenated blood flow to promote metabolic cell repair, regeneration, healing and recovery. WHAT IT DOES. Gua Sha can help to promote blood circulation, remove blockages, relieve pain, diminish fine lines and the soothing procedure even help you to re-balance emotions and promote clairty of mind. HOW TO USE. Use ESMEE Guasha set on freshly cleansed skin after applying your serum, facial oil or moisturizer to enhance product penetration. Firmly but gently glide Gua Sha with a upward and outward direction on both cheeks, forehead and chin area, and downwards direction on neck. Check out Esmee Rose Quartz Roller to complete your facial routine.