The MECCA view: The practice of gua sha originates from Traditional Chinese medicine, which has been practiced for centuries. This stainless steel Gua Sha Facial Tool makes the skin appear healthier and firmer through massage, to de-puff while relieving muscular tension. Skin feels lifted and invigorated. Non-porous stainless steel is simple to clean and has durability for everyday long-term use.