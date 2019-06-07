Mount Lai

Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

$28.00

A facial massage tool that enhances beauty rituals by promoting the lifting and smoothing of the skin, leaving the face lifted and radiant after use. Solutions for:- Loss of firmness and elasticity- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know more Besides improving overall health and radiance of the skin, the practice of Gua Sha has a multitude of benefits. It relieves facial and jaw tension, promotes a brighter complexion, and visibly lifts and contours the face. Xiyuan jade is a stone with balancing properties and retains its coolness for long periods of time, while rose quartz is a crystal with calming properties and aids in meditation, reflection, and self-love. The shape of the lifting facial tool is designed to allow for comfortable grip during use. What else you need to know:Due to natural variations in stone, every Gua Sha tool is unique in pattern and color. The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This item is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.