Doc Marten

Gryphon Platform Gladiator Sandals

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Doc Marten

Load More We’ve reinvented our headlining Gryphon sandal for the new season. Now standing on a high-rise Quad sole, the Gryphon Quad is manufactured from soft Pisa leather with rugged brass hardware. Welted, well-engineered and packed with Docs DNA — the sandals are finished with yellow welt stitching and an AirWair heel loop. Pisa is a super soft leather with metallic, waxy finish Retains classic Docs DNA: grooved edges, visible welt stitching and a scripted heel loop Adjustable buckle fastening 1.5" Quad platform Material Pisa is a medium-weight milled nappa leather with a super-soft tumbled handle and richly pigmented waxy finish. Care Instructions Wipe away dirt using a damp cloth. Apply a neutral or correct colored wax based shoe polish. Buff with a Dr. Martens Shoe Brush to restore shine as desired. Construction Goodyear Welted