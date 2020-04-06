Dr Martens

Gryphon Quad Platform Sandals

£129.00

Buy Now Review It

At DR MARTENS

Load More We’ve reinvented our headlining Gryphon sandal for the new season. Now standing on a high-rise Quad sole, the Gryphon Quad is manufactured from soft Pisa leather with rugged brass hardware. Welted, well-engineered and packed with Docs DNA — the sandals are finished with yellow welt stitching and an AirWair heel loop. Pisa is a super soft leather with metallic, waxy finish Retains classic Docs DNA: grooved edges, visible welt stitching and a scripted heel loop Adjustable buckle fastening 1.5" Quad platform Upper: PU Coated Textile Inner: 100% Textile Sole: 100% PVC Material . Care Instructions . Construction .