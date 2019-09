Cowshed

Grumpy Cow Uplifting Bath & Body Oil

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cowshed

When you're stressed, irritable and close to breaking point, be uplifted using our Grumpy Cow range. Featuring a citrus blend of Red Mandarin and Grapefruit to invigorate, and Petitgrain to naturally cleanse, our Bath & Body oil can be used as part of your bathing routine or as a restorative massage oil.