Charles Worthington

Grow Strong Activating Shampoo

£7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Charles Worthington Grow Strong Activating ShampooStronger hair means longer hair. For ultimate strength and length, care for your scalp with this gentle but stimulating cleanser. Our unique GROWSTRONG™ complex is a blend of root activating pea sprout extract and protective nourishing proteins that work together to keep the scalp in optimum condition for healthy hair growth whilst reducing breakage by 95%*