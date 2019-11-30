Creativity for Kids

Grow ‘n Glow Terrarium

$14.99 $9.94

GROW YOUR OWN HABITAT: Experience the wonder of nature with the Grow N' Glow Terrarium! This kit allows you to craft, plant, water and grow your own terrarium tabletop garden. COMPLETE KIT: Comes with everything you need for two full plant life cycles! Kit includes: plastic mason-style jar, decorative lid, potting mix, organic chia and wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, river stones and a plant mister to keep your terrarium watered. DECORATE YOUR TERRARIUM: Watch your terrarium glow! Add dimension to your terrarium with translucent glow-in-the-dark stickers that light up your terrarium at night! EDUCATIONAL KIT: The perfect STEAM activity that mixes science and art. Create your own eco-system and learn about botany and the life cycle of plants. Your habitat will begin to grow in as little as 3-4 days KID TESTED AND SAFE: Since 1976 Creativity for Kids has proudly created safe, innovative products that meet or exceed U.S. safety standards as determined by independent laboratory testing. Recommended for ages 6 to 96 A terrarium is a miniature garden in a simulated natural environment. The Grow N’ Glow Terrarium is a complete kit for helping kids to create their very own miniature eco-system. It’s so easy! You just assemble, decorate, water and watch it grow! It’s a fun way to teach kids about botany, eco-systems and the life cycle of plants. Kids love to see how things work and especially how the magic of seeds, soil, sun and water will blossom into green plants! This is a great lesson in cause-and-effect, responsible stewardship and delayed gratification, since the terrarium needs to be misted each day for the seeds to sprout and grow. Like keeping a pet, the plants will only thrive if they’re given water each day – but no worries – if they forget to water it they learn the importance of water to the life cycle! And when they do water it, the seeds begin to shoot up in 3 to 4 days. After assembly, there are delightful garden stickers and glow-in-the-dark stars to embellish your terrarium fur