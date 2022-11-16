Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Good Plant Co
Grow Kit
$64.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Good Plant Co
Need a few alternatives?
Hykkon
Jacklyn Free Form Nesting Bamboo Plant Stand (set Of 2)
BUY
£57.99
£68.99
Wayfair
Green & Wild
Recycled Glass Terrarium Kit
BUY
£42.00
Green & Wild
Crocus
Rubber Plant & Pot Cover Combination
BUY
£20.88
£28.98
Crocus
Crocus
Tradescantia Albiflora
BUY
£7.69
£10.99
Crocus
More from The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Ficus Audrey
BUY
$59.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
String Of Pearls
BUY
$29.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Aloe Aristata
BUY
$29.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Fiddle Leaf Fig
BUY
$99.95
The Good Plant Co
More from Plants
RISEON
Boho Gold Metal Plant Hanger
BUY
$27.98
Amazon
The Good Plant Co
Grow Kit
BUY
$64.95
The Good Plant Co
The Sill
Norfolk Island Pine (cream Grant Planter)
BUY
$78.00
$92.00
The Sill
Pillow Talk
Recycled Glass Terrarium
BUY
$79.95
Pillow Talk
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted