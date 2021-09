Pistola

Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit – Lilac Dust

$138.00 $110.40

Buy Now Review It

At Pistola

The Grover is our bestselling jumpsuit with a button front closure. Our most-loved workwear-inspired one piece comes in a dusty lilac color. With adjustable straps on the side, the Grover can be worn cinched at the waist or straight for a looser fit. Rise: 11 1/4" | Inseam: 28" Measurements taken from size Small 100% Cotton Wash cold Imported