Molly Goddard

Grosgrain-trimmed Shirred Tulle Midi Dress

£600.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Molly Goddard spends so much time finding the perfect fabrics for her pieces - tulle is one of her favorites to work with. This frothy, bright-pink midi dress is shirred through the close-fitting bodice and has slim grosgrain trims that elegantly tie into bows along the back. Layer yours over boy shorts to temper the sheerness.