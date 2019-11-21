Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Cable Guys
Groot Device Holder
$24.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Hold your tech with the super-strength of Groot when you prop up your phone or game controller in this holder by Cable Guys. Comes with a 6 ft micro USB cable.
Need a few alternatives?
Z N Nozzco
Outdoor Movie Screen
$280.00
from
Amazon
BUY
nozzco
Outdoor Movie Screen
$280.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Vizio
Vizio - 65" Class - M-series Quantum Led Smart Tv
$799.99
$649.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
Crossmind
Mini Portable Projector
$259.99
$96.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Cable Guys
Cable Guys
Groot Device Holder
$24.95
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Z N Nozzco
Outdoor Movie Screen
$280.00
from
Amazon
BUY
nozzco
Outdoor Movie Screen
$280.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Vizio
Vizio - 65" Class - M-series Quantum Led Smart Tv
$799.99
$649.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
Crossmind
Mini Portable Projector
$259.99
$96.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted