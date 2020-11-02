Kiehl's Since 1851

GRAB & GO– Travel & Mini To NORDSTROM Shop Nordstrom or Nordstrom.com To get the full size after you try it! Infused with a woodsy blend of aromatic Cedarwood, Sandalwood, and Eucalyptus essential oils, our formula leaves scalp refreshingly clean and dandruff free. A must-have for multi-taskers. Size: 2.5 fl. oz. / 75 ml. Sulfate and Silicone Free formula creates a creamy lather to gently cleanses hair and scalp. Plant derived Arginine nourishes scalp while sustainably sourced Pracaxi Oil smoothes and conditions hair for optimum health. Blend of natural Essential oils including, Eucalyptus, Cedarwood and Sandalwood provide a fresh, woodsy, aromatic experience. For directions and ingredients, see “Additional Info”. Made in USA