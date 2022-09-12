Crate and Barrel

Gromm Shape Abstract Kids Rug 8×10

$749.00 $349.97

Buy Now Review It

At Crate and Barrel

Domino Created in collaboration with the design authorities at Domino, our go-bold-or-go-home rug puts a fresh spin on retro style. The abstract shapes find their '80s-era flavor in hues that aren't quite neon or pastel but somewhere in between. The wool's lofty pile is gentle on tiny toes and comfy enough for tweens and teens to sprawl out and read, chat or scroll. Gender neutral and great at any age, this rug is a gem that's made to hold onto. Created in collaboration with the design authorities at Domino, it's a Crate & Kids exclusive. We're a bit obsessed with Domino's effortlessly cool POV. That's why we teamed up to translate their signature style into kid-sized designs that parents also love to live with. Artful inspo, colorful self-expression and West Coast vibes: everything is made to let little ones transform spaces into something all their own. Try it on first. Since color representation may vary by screen, using a swatch is an easy way to see exactly how your favorite rugs will look in your home. Our rug swatches ship free and can be returned at any store for a full refund. Order rugs (up to 6'x9') online and pickup in a store near you. It's fast, easy and free. For 8'x10' and larger rugs, order online and arrange a convenient warehouse pickup or delivery. Gromm Shape Abstract Rug 8x10 96"Wx120"Dx0.6"H Hand-tufted wool rug Abstract shapes on an ivory background Rug pad recommended Vacuum regularly. Professional cleaning recommended. Blot spills immediately with clean, dry cloth. Clip, do not pull if snagging occurs. To avoid damage to your rug, always vacuum with the beater bar off, using a high-pile setting Made in India