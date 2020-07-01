Grocery Pannier

The best-made, value-priced grocery bag, or grocery pannier on the market. This bag will revolutionize the way you use your bike. Turns an ordinary bicycle with a rack into an "errand-crushing machine." Get groceries, bring the kids to the beach, go on a picnic with your sweetie. This bag can help you do it all. 1100 cubic inches (13″ L x 8″ W x 11.5″ H). This pannier fits standard grocery bags like a glove. It works equally well with plastic bags, or even by itself with a built-in shoulder strap. They fold flat when you aren’t carrying your dinner and are built to last. Also available in red and canvas.