Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Dior
Gris Dior Esprit De Parfum
$470.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dior
Need a few alternatives?
Being Frenshe
Hair, Body And Linen Mist In Palo Santo Sage
BUY
$14.99
Target
Dior
Gris Dior Esprit De Parfum
BUY
$470.00
Dior
Goldfield & Banks
White Sandalwood Eau De Parfum
BUY
$190.00
Goldfield & Banks
Harrods
Velvet Tonka Eau De Parfum
BUY
$200.00
Harrods
More from Dior
Dior
Gris Dior Esprit De Parfum
BUY
£380.00
Dior
Christian Dior
Dior Vernis Tutu
BUY
£27.00
Harvey Nichols
Dior
Natural Glow Makeup Set
BUY
$73.00
$94.00
Nordstrom
Dior
Dior Sauvage Eau De Toilette
BUY
£82.00
£97.00
Sephora
More from Fragrance
Coach
Dreams Eau De Parfum
BUY
$46.00
$92.00
Ulta
Being Frenshe
Hair, Body And Linen Mist In Palo Santo Sage
BUY
$14.99
Target
Dior
Gris Dior Esprit De Parfum
BUY
$470.00
Dior
Goldfield & Banks
White Sandalwood Eau De Parfum
BUY
$190.00
Goldfield & Banks
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted