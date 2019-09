Marni

Grip Medium Leather-trimmed Striped Canvas & Pvc Tote

£550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Marni's 'Grip' bag isn't just eye-catching, it's practical too. Made in Italy from striped canvas, it has a PVC coating and a structured silhouette. The sturdy leather straps are strong enough to carry heavier items like a laptop or books.