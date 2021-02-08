Uncommon Goods

Grilled Personal Pizza Maker

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

the story BBQ's New BFF Just about everything tastes better when it’s grilled and enjoyed outdoors—so why not pizza, too? This ingenious little oven is all you need to make amazing crispy pizza on the grill. Add your toppings to the crust, place your pizza in the mini-oven with the lid on, and pop it on the grill. In less than 10 minutes you’ll have personal-size pizzaliciousness with a crust worthy of your favorite brick-oven pizzeria. The pizza maker is less than eight inches in diameter, so you can bring it along anywhere you want to cook out. Make in China. shipping Made from cast iron, steel Measurements 3.35" H x 8.46" dia Care Hand wash Item ID 52833 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!