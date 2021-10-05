Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
UO
Griffin Sweater Dress
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Seriously cozy sweater dress cut in an easy mini silhouette. Finished with raw-edge detailing at the long sleeves and mini hem. Only at UO.
More from UO
UO
Cleo Mock Neck Sweater
BUY
$64.00
Urban Outffiters
UO
Dale Ribbed Bodycon Polo Dress
BUY
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Betty Treaded Chelsea Boot
BUY
$59.00
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
River Smocked Long Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfiiters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted