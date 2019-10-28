Grided Capsule Tray

Our industrial chic metal trays are your house heroes. Use them to serve small bites or drinks, stack them up with books or magazines, or organize your counter and tabletop extras in any room Stamped powdercoated metal with chip-resistant finish Stylish way to organize the extras in your living space, kitchen or bathroom Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler brings his iconic vision of a modern home to a completely new brand that’s fresh, fashionable, photogenic, and stylish AF 20" x 12 " Grided Capsule Tray, Black: Our industrial chic metal trays are your house heroes. Use them to serve small bites or drinks, stack them up with books or magazines, or organize your counter and tabletop extras in any room. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.