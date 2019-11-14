Minna

Grid Oven Mitt Indigo

Product Story MINNA has expanded our subtle and elegant grid pattern collection to include all of your kitchen staples - napkins, towels, oven mitts, potholders, and aprons! Grab everything in the same color, or mix and match colors and stripes to liven up your kitchen. Our oven mitts are the perfect way to protect your hands while cooking. Equally attractive in use or hanging in your kitchen by the attached loop. Handwoven by a family run co-op in Chiapas, Mexico.