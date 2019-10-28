Grid Frame

$48.00

Our glossy ceramic grid-patterned frames come in three sizes and two classic colorways. From tabletop to shelf, mantel to gallery wall—share memories IRL. The perfect gift for everyone (yourself included) Ceramic picture frame finished with a glossy glaze Classic graphic grid pattern in black and white and blue and white colorways Felt back with hardware for hanging vertically or horizontally and it also can sit on any flat surface The exterior of the frame is 6.9" x 9.1" and can hold a 4" x 6" photo Grid Frame, 4" x 6", Black and White: Our glossy ceramic grid-patterned frames come in three sizes and two classic colorways. From tabletop to shelf, mantel to gallery wall—share memories IRL. The perfect gift for everyone (yourself included). Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.