Grid End Table

C$325.14

Buy Now Review It

Grid End Table, Black and White: Our lacquer end table is cool companion for your favorite couch or chair, or a graphic bedside addition. Stack it with books, frames or décor and keep less lovely stuff stashed in the drawer. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.