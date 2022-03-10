United States
Madewell
Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater
$98.00$78.40
At Madewell
Knit from 100 percent cotton yarn, this ribbed cardigan has an easy, cropped fit we'll be wearing with jeans, skirts, shorts...in other words, everything. Slightly cropped, loose fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 18 3/8" (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. ND735