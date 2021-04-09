Willow Row

About This Item Details A smart chic style inspired living space knows how important mixing and matching is, especially when it comes to adding some greenery in your space. This gray marble textured fiber clay hexagonal planter 2-piece set is up for that task. The 100% fiber clay construction of this planter means toughness without sacrificing beauty and elegance thanks to its hexagonal geometric structure. The entire piece rests on a wooden tripod leg design with circular wooden legs in a light brown hue. This planter set will bring a much-needed freshness with indoor plants in your living room, dining room, home office or entry way. - Set of 2 - Color: Grey - Imported Set includes: - 1 Small planter (15" H) - 1 Large planter (17" H) Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Materials Wood Care Wipe with soft cloth