Grey P-6000 Sneakers

$140.00 $70.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Low-top panelled mesh and faux-leather sneakers in grey and black. Swoosh embroidered in black at round toe. White lace-up closure featuring textile logo patch. Leather logo appliqué at padded tongue. Padded collar. Tonal style name printed at outer side. Swoosh printed in black at heel counter. Rubberized trim and faux-leather Swoosh appliqué in white at sides. Lightweight foam rubber midsole in white featuring Swoosh embossed at heel. Treaded rubber outsole in white. Supplier color: Pure platinum Upper: synthetic, textile, rubber. Sole: rubber. Imported.