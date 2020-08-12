United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Adidas Originals
Grey Ozweego Tech Sneakers
$120.00$59.00
At SSENSE
Low-top panelled mesh sneakers featuring gradient effect in tones of grey. Debossed detailing and topstitching in white throughout. Round toe. Tonal lace-up closure. Faux-suede trim at heel collar. Debossed signature stripes at sides. Lightweight EVA foam rubber midsole featuring adiPRENE® technology and grey-to-black gradient. Treaded rubber outsole in black.