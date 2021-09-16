Entireworld

Loop Back Sweatpants Grey Melange 84.5% Organic Cotton. 15.5% Recycled Polyester. The exact bottoms you want on your bottom right about now. Fit: Not too slim, not too loose with the slightest of a taper at the cuff. Fabric: Super soft, lightweight Japanese loop back French terry with a wee bit of recycled polyester to help with shrinkage and give the color a vintage vibe. Loop back French Terry is a year-round sweatshirt weight; ours is developed to have a soft hand and easy drape to it. Dominique is 5’8” and is wearing a Small Pay in 4 interest-free installments with ⓘ Care Machine wash this guy in cold water on a gentle cycle, no bleach. We strongly suggest you hang or flat dry our sweats. Tumble drying reduces the life of any garment and can cause pilling due to the recycled polyester we put in there for stability and to give it that cute vintage look. You shouldn’t iron them either, but like, who irons sweats anyway? Sizing Guide Domestic International XS S M L XL Waist 13.50 in Inseam 27.50 in Front Rise 9.50 in Leg Opening 4.75 in How To Measure Inseam From crotch seam to leg opening. Leg Opening Straight across along the leg opening. Front Rise From waist top edge to crotch seam. Waist Straight across along the top of waistband.