Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
New Look
Grey Marl Boxer Detail Wide Leg Trousers
£32.99
£23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At New Look
Need a few alternatives?
GU x Undercover
Zip Pocket Pants
BUY
$39.90
GU
Tolu Coker
Ruched Gabardine Cargo Pants
BUY
£525.00
Net-A-Porter
Nensi Dojaka x Calvin Klein
Sheer Knit Pants
BUY
$150.00
Calvin Klein
We The Free
Good Luck Barrel Dungarees
BUY
£140.00
Free People
More from New Look
New Look
Khaki Satin Midi Skirt
BUY
£25.99
New Look
New Look
Tan Leather-look Mini Shoulder Bag
BUY
£19.99
New Look
New Look
Curves Red Abstract Print Twist Front Mesh Midi Dress
BUY
£29.99
New Look
New Look
Curves Black Linen Blend Sun Print Shorts
BUY
£21.99
New Look
More from Pants
GU x Undercover
Zip Pocket Pants
BUY
$39.90
GU
Tolu Coker
Ruched Gabardine Cargo Pants
BUY
£525.00
Net-A-Porter
Nensi Dojaka x Calvin Klein
Sheer Knit Pants
BUY
$150.00
Calvin Klein
We The Free
Good Luck Barrel Dungarees
BUY
£140.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted