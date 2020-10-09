New Balance

Grey Made In Us 990 V5 Sneakers

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Low-top panelled suede and mesh sneakers in grey. Tonal leather trim with perforated detailing throughout. Round toe. Lace-up closure in white. Enamelled logo in silver-tone at padded tongue. Padded collar. Logos at heel. Logo appliqué in silver-tone at sides. ENCAP® foam rubber midsole in white. Treaded Ndurance™ rubber outsole in black. Supplier color: Grey Upper: textile, leather. Sole: rubber. Imported.