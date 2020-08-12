Grey & Green P-6000 Sneakers

Low-top panelled mesh, leather, and faux-leather sneakers in grey and black. Swoosh embroidered in grey at round toe. Tonal lace-up closure featuring textile logo patch. Leather logo appliqué at padded tongue. Padded collar. Rubberized trim and faux-leather Swoosh appliqué in green at sides. Style name printed in black at outer side. Swoosh printed in green at heel counter. Lightweight foam rubber midsole in white featuring Swoosh embossed at heel. Treaded rubber outsole in black and white.