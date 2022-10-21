Tailz

Grey Fox Tail Anal Plug

Life Like Fox Look: Perfect for roleplay, add animalistic energy to your bedroom; Be the hunter or the hunted and explore new power dynamics Semi Flexible Butt Plug: The tapered tip and narrow neck makes it easy to insert and comfortable to play with; compatible with water based lubricants Pair with Other Accessories: Wear this tail with your favorite set of lingerie or leathers for a more enticing appearance; let out your inner fox and show your partner your wild side Perfect for Warmups: The 4 inch insertable length and 1.46 diameter makes this toy accessible to most skill levels; Insert this plug during foreplay and get your backdoor ready for the main event Measurements: Plug: 4.5 inches total length, 4 inches insertable, and 1.46 inches in diameter; Tail: 14 inches in length Take a walk on the wild side and get in touch with your inner animal with this ultra-sexy fox tail anal plug. The semi-flexible anal plug is slender enough for a beginner, and ample to satisfy an experienced user. It features a tapered design with an accommodating neck for comfort. With the addition of a beautifully bushy fox tail that is over 14 inches in length and feels amazing against the skin. This foxy tail anal plug is guaranteed to bring a sense of animalistic fun and play to your love life. Erotic foreplay has never been this visually pleasing! Measurements: Plug: 4.5 inches total length, 4 inches insertable, and 1.46 inches in diameter; Tail: 14 inches in length Material: TPR (Plug) and Faux Fur (tail) Color: Black and White