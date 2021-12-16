Aroma Home

Get extra warm and cosy with this snuggly soft hot water bottle; ideal for cuddling up to when its cold outside or to help soothe back or abdominal aches and pains. Regular shape natural rubber bottle Soft contrast colour grey & cream acrylic knit removable cover Bottom section is lattice knit, top section with roll neck is cable knit Extremely cosy, it retains heat well & will keep you toastie and snug for hours Composition 100% polyester 2 litre (2L) water capacity Measures approx 33cm x 20cm Open neck top with exposed aperture allows for ease of filling Manufactured to comply with British Safety Standard BS1970:2012