SAMSØE & SAMSØE
Greta Trenchcoat
$779.00
At David Jones
Relaxed fitting trench coat with double breasted button fastening and tonal colour blocked panels. Raglan sleeves, storm flap on the back, belted waist, cuff straps. Front welt pockets, zipped inside pocket. Lined. Cotton and elastane blend fabric, woven in Italy. Length from High Point Shoulder on size small is 123 cm. Sleeve lining: 100% Viscose, Shell: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane