Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Bailey 44
Greta Mock-neck Dress
$160.00
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
With long sleeves, a mock neck, and a swishy skater skirt, this cozy dress is a staple of any cool-weather wardrobe.
More from Bailey 44
Bailey 44
Bush Baby Dress
$53.40
from
Amazon
BUY
Bailey 44
Juiced Satin Tank Jumpsuit
$228.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Bailey 44
Tiered Silk-georgette Mini Dress
$100.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Bailey 44
Tow In Top
$108.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted