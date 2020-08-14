Fisch

Grenadins Printed Underwired Bikini Top

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Fisch's 'Grenadins' bikini top is handcrafted from stretch-ECONYL® that's made using abandoned fishing nets found in the ocean. It's printed with a swirling red motif reminiscent of a coral reef and has a flattering balconette shape with underwired cups and thick straps. Pair yours with the [matching briefs ].Wear it with: [Kaleos Sunglasses ], [STONE AND STRAND Earrings ], [Grace Lee Ring ].