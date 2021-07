FP Collection | Free People

Greenpoint Leather Sling

£88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Pack it all up with this so stylish sling bag featured in a super smooth leather with a large front pocket and two smaller pockets for all your necessities. Adjustable strap Zippered pockets FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic.