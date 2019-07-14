GreenPan

Greenpan Cc002388-001 Valencia Pro Cookware Set Ceramic, 6pc Gift, Grey

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

The GreenPan Valencia collection is the cookware of your dreams. The durable hard anodized body allows for maximum strength and scratch resistance and is complete with magneto technology, featuring ferromagnetic particles reinforced with copper in the base to give you superior induction efficiency and cooking results on all stove tops. Magneto advances your induction cookware- it s base stability, ensures your cookware will never warp and results in perfectly even cooking without the loss of energy or heat. Coated with Thermolon minerals healthy ceramic non-stick, now metal utensil safe and lasts even in the face of intense use. Stainless steel handles allow your cookware to go swiftly into the oven and the dishwasher safe coating makes clean up stress-free.