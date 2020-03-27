Scotch-Brite

Greener Clean Natural Fiber Non-scratch Scrub Sponges, 24 Pack

$33.43

Buy Now Review It

SCRATCH-FREE SCOURING - These non-scratch scrub sponges are great for glass cooktops and non-stick cookware alike ABSORB, SCRUB, WIPE - Scouring pad on one side and absorbent sponge on the other for multiple uses LONG LASTING SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS - A great alternative to paper towels, this non-scratch scrub sponge's fibers are 100% plant-based and made with 23% recycled materials SO LONG BURNED ON MESSES - Good for clean-up of a variety of messes while still safe on your non-stick cookware VERSATILE USES IN THE HOME - this reusable cleaning pad can assist with jobs all over the house in the kitchen and beyond