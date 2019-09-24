Green Works

Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes, Biodegradable Cleaning Wipes - Original Fresh, 90 Count

$6.98 $4.54

Buy Now Review It

Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes are made with naturally derived ingredients so they won't leave behind harsh chemical fumes or residue. The powerful advanced grease fighting formula cuts through grease, grime and dirt, while leaving behind a clean fresh scent. These wipes are made from natural fibers and will biodegrade under municipal composting conditions. They are safe to use on multiple surfaces throughout the home, including counters, sinks, toilets, painted wood floors and stoves. These cleaning wipes are convenient and easy to use and are perfect for use in the kitchen and bathroom. With Green Works naturally derived cleaning products, you get powerful cleaning done naturally.