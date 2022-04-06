Ayus Design

Green Wave Lampshade

£250.00

Green Wave Lampshade - Pendant Light - Contemporary - Modern- Art Deco- Sculpture W30cm x H30cm Inspiration: We wanted to create a smaller version of the wave lamp with a similar free flowing pattern inspired by waves. The shade had to be completely organic but also modern at the same time. This is a truly beautiful art piece that has a completely different character on all sides depending on which angle you look at it. This makes it very unique and a beautiful conversational piece and sculpture for the home. Please note: Lampshade does not come with ceiling kit. Please Note: Energy-saving light bulbs or LED light bulbs only. [MADE TO ORDER] 7- 14 days Finishes: -Green -Aluminium Materials: -Sugarcane -Cassava -Corn Starch -Sugar Beet Dimensions: -W30cm x H30cm Bulb Requirements: Please Note: Energy-saving light bulbs or LED light bulbs only. We recommend a maximum of 14-20 Watts either warm or cool white please bear this in mind when ordering. UK Shipping: -1st Class Signed and Tracked Service International Shipping: -Signed and Tracked Service