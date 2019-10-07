Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Innisfree
Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A lightweight hydrating serum with Jeju green tea that helps replenish skin with moisture and protect it from environmental stressors.
Need a few alternatives?
Versed
Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum - 1 Fl Oz
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
Aveeno
Aveeno Maxglow Infusion Drops
$23.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
CosRx
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$21.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
$5.90
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Innisfree
Innisfree
(green Tea) Hydrating Cleansing Oil
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Innisfree
Youth-enriched Cream With Orchid
$29.00
from
Innisfree
BUY
Innisfree
Youth-enriched Cream With Orchid
$50.00
from
Innisfree
BUY
Innisfree
Cica Balm With Bija Seed Oil
$40.00
from
Innisfree
BUY
More from Skin Care
Burt's Bees®
Burt's Bees Micellar Makeup Removing Wipes - 30ct
$4.99
$4.24
from
Walmart
BUY
bareMinerals
Poreless Exfoliating Essence
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Ouai
Rose Hair + Body Oil
$32.00
$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Curél
Intensive Moisture Facial Cream
$30.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted