Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Karen Millen
Green Sequin Dress
£42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At By Rotation
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Maeve Tweed Mini Dress
BUY
£120.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Lewis Dress
BUY
£278.00
Reformation
Lazy Oaf
Alphabetti Fitted Dress
BUY
£80.00
Lazy Oaf
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Green Sequin Dress
BUY
£42.00
By Rotation
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Mini
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Slinky Knit Twist Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£51.00
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Maeve Tweed Mini Dress
BUY
£120.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Lewis Dress
BUY
£278.00
Reformation
Lazy Oaf
Alphabetti Fitted Dress
BUY
£80.00
Lazy Oaf
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted