Green People

Green Regime Beauty Advent Calendar

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Green People

*Free Age Defy Cell Enrich Facial Oil worth £34 when you purchase Green Regime and use code LUXURY at checkout Count down to Christmas 2018 with beauty classics and new releases you will love discovering Green People’s first ever beauty advent calendar Certified organic, cruelty-free beauty products 12 doors to open with 15 pampering treats Discover a new beauty favourite every day Including 3 full sized products Just £75 for products worth £125, you save £50 Made with eco-friendly, recyclable packaging (please remove the closure magnets before recycling) Suitable for sensitive skin and those prone to eczema and allergies