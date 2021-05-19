United States
Simply Be
Green Print Split Front Maxi Skirt
£28.00
At Simply Be
Add some print to your wardrobe this season with this amazing split front maxi skirt. In a beautiful green tile print and featuring a super stretchy and comfortable elasticated shirred back,this is the perfect skirt for those summer days. Style with a simple t shirt or vest and your favourite sandals for that effortless daytime look. Length 40in/102cm. Machine Washable. Polyester. Product Code: FB315MC