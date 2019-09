By Far

Green Miranda Patent Buckled Shoulder Bag

£525.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This green BY FAR Miranda patent buckled shoulder bag has been crafted from leather and features a top handle, exposed stitching, a fold over top flap and a gold tone buckle fastening. Miranda may have once been broken up with by a guy's doorman, but she totally had the best accessories. We recommend touting this green BY FAR shoulder bag to court, ready to kick legal butt.