TORCHSTAR

Green Glass Bankers Lamp

$67.99

Buy Now Review It

Classic Style: Add a touch of retro style and nostalgic feeling with the traditional banker's style of this bankers lamp green, bringing a classic mid-century look to your interior furnishings High Quality: The emerald green glass lampshade's beautifully smooth surface has been thickened and polished, making it discoloration resistant. The elegant and durable metal structure of the bankers lamps for desk won't rust or flake with age either Easy to Install: The 6.2ft long power cord makes plug-n-play setup super easy. Compatible with standard E26 bulbs within 60W (not included), this banker lamp works with LED, incandescent, and halogen bulbs Rotatable Lighting: The bankers lamp's lampshade can be rotated 350°, giving this green desk lamp a more flexible lighting direction. The vintage pull chain switch is both decorative and functional Trusted Quality: The power cord is UL-listed, assuring the banker lamp's quality and safety. library lamps for desk also comes with 3 years warranty and professional after-sales service