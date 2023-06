Urban Outfitters

Green Glass Anya Taper Candle Holder

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0559289500016; Color Code: 030 Simple silhouette candle holder in cylindrical glass. Features a slot for storing your favourite taper candle and a round base for safe use. Content + Care - Glass - Wipe clean Size - Dia: 7.6cm x H: 5cm