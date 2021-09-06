The Kooples

Green Double-breasted Corduroy Jacket In Green

£455.00

At The Kooples

With this green formal jacket, The Kooples is offering a bold take on classic, masculine-style tailored wear. Thanks to its straight-cut shape, long sleeves and double-breasted closure with two rows of contrasting buttons on the front, it's perfectly suited to women. The intense green color is accentuated by the exquisite, finely ribbed corduroy fabric. Give in to the originality of this women's jacket, and wear it with its matching pants and a pair of derbies.